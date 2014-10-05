Rafael RiqueniBorn 16 August 1962
Rafael Riqueni (born 16 August 1962 in Seville) is one of Spain's top flamenco guitarists. Accomplished from a very young age, at just fifteen years old he was awarded the Ramón Montoya Prize in the Concurso Nacional (National Competition) in Córdoba.
Riqueni has performed extensively as a concert guitarist and has played with people such as Enrique Morente, Anouar Brahem, Al Di Meola, Matías Fray and the Vargas Blues Band. He is also a noted flamenco composer, similar to the style of Albéniz and Turina. His 1987 album simply entitled Flamenco, was recorded live without any special effects or recording studio tricks.
In 1999 he published a book and video teaching the flamenco guitar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
