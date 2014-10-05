Rafael Riqueni (born 16 August 1962 in Seville) is one of Spain's top flamenco guitarists. Accomplished from a very young age, at just fifteen years old he was awarded the Ramón Montoya Prize in the Concurso Nacional (National Competition) in Córdoba.

Riqueni has performed extensively as a concert guitarist and has played with people such as Enrique Morente, Anouar Brahem, Al Di Meola, Matías Fray and the Vargas Blues Band. He is also a noted flamenco composer, similar to the style of Albéniz and Turina. His 1987 album simply entitled Flamenco, was recorded live without any special effects or recording studio tricks.

In 1999 he published a book and video teaching the flamenco guitar.