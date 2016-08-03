The Goodies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01gxfyb.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f4cdbcd-f1ed-4218-8e76-34c0cdd6502c
The Goodies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Goodies are a trio of British comedians: Tim Brooke-Taylor, Graeme Garden, and Bill Oddie. They wrote for and performed in their eponymous television comedy show during the 1970s and early 1980s, combining sketches and situation comedy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Goodies Tracks
Sort by
Father Christmas, Do Not Touch Me
The Goodies
Father Christmas, Do Not Touch Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053076m.jpglink
Father Christmas, Do Not Touch Me
Last played on
THE GOODIES
The Goodies
THE GOODIES
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053076m.jpglink
THE GOODIES
Last played on
Custard Pie
The Goodies
Custard Pie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053076m.jpglink
Custard Pie
Last played on
The Goodies Theme
The Goodies
The Goodies Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053076m.jpglink
The Goodies Theme
Last played on
Sick Man's Blues
The Goodies
Sick Man's Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053076m.jpglink
Sick Man's Blues
Last played on
Funky Gibbon
The Goodies
Funky Gibbon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053076m.jpglink
Funky Gibbon
Last played on
Black Pudding Bertha
The Goodies
Black Pudding Bertha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053076m.jpglink
Black Pudding Bertha
Last played on
Make A Daft Noise For Christmas
The Goodies
Make A Daft Noise For Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053076m.jpglink
Make A Daft Noise For Christmas
Last played on
The Funky Gibbon
The Goodies
The Funky Gibbon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053076m.jpglink
The Funky Gibbon
Last played on
The Goodies Funky Gibbon
The Goodies
The Goodies Funky Gibbon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053076m.jpglink
The Goodies Funky Gibbon
Last played on
The Dum Dum Ditty
The Goodies
The Dum Dum Ditty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053076m.jpglink
The Dum Dum Ditty
Last played on
The Inbetweenies
The Goodies
The Inbetweenies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053076m.jpglink
The Inbetweenies
Last played on
Sophisticated Boom Boom
The Goodies
Sophisticated Boom Boom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053076m.jpglink
Sophisticated Boom Boom
Last played on
Yum Yum
The Goodies
Yum Yum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053076m.jpglink
Yum Yum
Last played on
Wild Thing
The Goodies
Wild Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053076m.jpglink
Wild Thing
Last played on
Upcoming Events
3
May
2019
Goodies, Loyle Carner, Mabel, The Magic Gang, Louis Berry, Giant Rooks, Spinn, Our Girl, Ryan McMullan, Tamu Massif, Benin City, Indigo Lo, JVCK JAMES, Saltwater Sun, Dancing On Tables, Dayo Bello, Alligator, Cousin Kula, Heavy Lungs, Red Rum Club, VISTAS (UK), Roman Lewis, Sophie And The Giants, SPQR and Harry Miller
Unknown venue, Liverpool, UK
Latest The Goodies News
The Goodies Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist