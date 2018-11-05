Douglas J. CuomoBorn 13 February 1958
Douglas J. Cuomo
1958-02-13
Douglas J. Cuomo Biography (Wikipedia)
Douglas J. Cuomo (born February 13, 1958) is an American television composer.
Sex And The City
Sex and the City (Main Title Theme)
