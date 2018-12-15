Richell Bonner (born 8 September 1971), better known as Richie Spice is a Jamaican reggae artist. He is a member of the Rastafari movement. Some of his most famous songs include, "Youth Dem Cold", "Groovin' My Girl", "Earth A Run Red", "Marijuana" and "The Plane Land". Three of his brothers are also reggae artists - Pliers, Spanner Banner, and Snatcha Lion.