Ruddy ThomasJamaican reggae singer, musician, and recording engineer. Born 12 July 1951. Died 10 June 2006
1951-07-12
Ruddy Thomas (12 July 1951 – 10 June 2006) was a Jamaican reggae singer, musician, and recording engineer, who had his greatest successes as a singer in the late 1970s and early 1980s with lovers rock songs.
Key To The World
Loving Pauper
When I Think Of You
