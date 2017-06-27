Do Me Bad ThingsFormed 2003. Disbanded 2006
Do Me Bad Things
2003
Do Me Bad Things Biography (Wikipedia)
Do Me Bad Things are a nine-piece blues/rock/soul/metal band from Croydon, London, who formed in 2003 and split up in January 2006 before recently re-forming in early 2015.
Do Me Bad Things Tracks
Barrytown
Barrytown
Barrytown
The Song Rides
The Song Rides
The Song Rides
Molly's Wood
Molly's Wood
Molly's Wood
