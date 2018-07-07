Cosmic GateFormed November 1998
Cosmic Gate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f3b32e5-efb5-4096-9260-587c155e50b7
Cosmic Gate Biography (Wikipedia)
Cosmic Gate is a German DJ duo consisting of trance music producers Claus Terhoeven (born 1972) and Stefan Bossems (born 1967). Both hail from Krefeld, Germany.
On October 28, 2009, DJ Magazine announced the results of their annual Top 100 DJ Poll, with Ultra Records artist Cosmic Gate placed #19, 43 spots above the group's ranking the year before. For the 2010 DJ Magazine Top 100 DJ Poll, Cosmic Gate moved to #24.
Cosmic Gate Tracks
Be Your Sound (feat. Emma Hewitt)
Cosmic Gate
Be Your Sound (feat. Emma Hewitt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dfvdp.jpglink
Be Your Sound (feat. Emma Hewitt)
Last played on
Exploration Of Space (Isaac Remix)
Cosmic Gate
Exploration Of Space (Isaac Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Exploration Of Space (Isaac Remix)
Last played on
Fire Wire (Club Mix)
Cosmic Gate
Fire Wire (Club Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fire Wire (Club Mix)
Last played on
Over The Rainbow (Da Capos Touch) feat J Something
Cosmic Gate
Over The Rainbow (Da Capos Touch) feat J Something
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Over The Rainbow feat J Something (Number 3)
Cosmic Gate
Over The Rainbow feat J Something (Number 3)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Theme
Cosmic Gate
The Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Theme
Last played on
Exploration Of Space (Cosmic Gate's Back 2 The Future Remix)
Cosmic Gate
Exploration Of Space (Cosmic Gate's Back 2 The Future Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fire Wire (Cosmic Gates Back 2 The Future Remix)
Cosmic Gate
Fire Wire (Cosmic Gates Back 2 The Future Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back To Earth (Arty Remix)
Cosmic Gate
Back To Earth (Arty Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back To Earth (Arty Remix)
Raging feat. Jan Johnson (Alexander Popov Vocal Remix)
Cosmic Gate
Raging feat. Jan Johnson (Alexander Popov Vocal Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fire Wire (Rank 1 Remix)
Cosmic Gate
Fire Wire (Rank 1 Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fire Wire (Rank 1 Remix)
Last played on
The Drums (Marcus Schulz Remix)
Cosmic Gate
The Drums (Marcus Schulz Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Drums (Marcus Schulz Remix)
Last played on
Exploration of Space (2002)
Cosmic Gate
Exploration of Space (2002)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Exploration of Space (2002)
Last played on
Back 2 Earth (Arty Remix) (Black Hole)
Cosmic Gate
Back 2 Earth (Arty Remix) (Black Hole)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back 2 Earth (Arty Remix) (Black Hole)
Last played on
Exploration Of Space (Herz Remix)
Cosmic Gate
Exploration Of Space (Herz Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Exploration Of Space (Herz Remix)
Last played on
Exploration Of Space (Dirty Herz Rave-O-Lution Remix)
Cosmic Gate
Exploration Of Space (Dirty Herz Rave-O-Lution Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fire Wire
Cosmic Gate
Fire Wire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fire Wire
Last played on
Exploration Of Space (Dirty Herz Remix)
Cosmic Gate
Exploration Of Space (Dirty Herz Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Exploration Of Space (Dirty Herz Remix)
Last played on
London Rain (Suspect 44 Remix)
Cosmic Gate
London Rain (Suspect 44 Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
London Rain (Suspect 44 Remix)
Last played on
