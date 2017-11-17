Home BlitzFormed 2005
2005
Home Blitz Biography (Wikipedia)
Home Blitz is an alternative rock band founded by Daniel DiMaggio in 2005. Based in Princeton, New Jersey, the group is known for its idiosyncratic punk-influenced pop music.
