Black ThoughtBorn 3 October 1971
Black Thought
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p036cgbq.jpg
1971-10-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f39d33c-a167-4a63-9c44-71d27618b712
Black Thought Biography (Wikipedia)
Tariq Luqmaan Trotter (born October 3, 1971), better known as Black Thought, is an American rapper and the lead MC of the Philadelphia-based hip hop group, The Roots, as well as an occasional actor. Black Thought, who co-founded The Roots with drummer Questlove (Ahmir Thompson), is widely lauded for his live performance skills, continuous multisyllabic rhyme schemes, complex lyricism, double entendres, and politically aware lyrics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Black Thought Tracks
Sort by
Twofifteen
Black Thought
Twofifteen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036cgbq.jpglink
Twofifteen
Last played on
Anderson .Paak (feat. Black Thought & Moonchild)
Rapsody
Anderson .Paak (feat. Black Thought & Moonchild)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x2zh.jpglink
Anderson .Paak (feat. Black Thought & Moonchild)
Featured Artist
Last played on
America (feat. Black Thought & Chuck D)
Logic
America (feat. Black Thought & Chuck D)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052qvjv.jpglink
America (feat. Black Thought & Chuck D)
Last played on
Money Makes Us Happy (feat. Black Thought & Bilal)
Skyzoo
Money Makes Us Happy (feat. Black Thought & Bilal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036cgbq.jpglink
Money Makes Us Happy (feat. Black Thought & Bilal)
Last played on
Extradite
Freddie Gibbs
Extradite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036cgbq.jpglink
Extradite
Last played on
Time: The Donut Of The Heart
J Dilla
Time: The Donut Of The Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time: The Donut Of The Heart
Last played on
Black Thought Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist