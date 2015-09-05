Johnny MinceBorn 8 June 1912. Died 23 December 1997
Johnny Mince
1912-06-08
Johnny Mince (born John Muenzberger) (July 8, 1912, Chicago Heights, Illinois – 1997) was an American swing jazz clarinetist.
Blues in Eb
Red Norvo
Blues in Eb
Blues in Eb
