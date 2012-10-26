Paul BanksDanish folk-blues singer/songwriter
Paul Banks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f36432d-8d34-4ca3-9256-94d1f1f474c2
Paul Banks Tracks
Sort by
The Base
Paul Banks
The Base
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Base
Last played on
The Base (Live)
Paul Banks
The Base (Live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Base (Live)
Last played on
Paul Banks Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist