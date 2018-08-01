Philip Sheppard (born 4 November 1969) is an English composer, producer, cellist, inventor, public speaker, philanthropist, professor at the Royal Academy of Music and creative innovator. He has composed more than 60 film, television and theatrical scores including Detroit: Become Human and the Star Wars: The Force Awakens behind the scenes Comic Con trailer. Sheppard was inducted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as a member of the Music Class of 2017. Sheppard has recorded arrangements of all the world's 205 national anthems for the 2012 Olympics.