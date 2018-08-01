Philip SheppardBorn 1950
Philip Sheppard
1950
Philip Sheppard Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Sheppard (born 4 November 1969) is an English composer, producer, cellist, inventor, public speaker, philanthropist, professor at the Royal Academy of Music and creative innovator. He has composed more than 60 film, television and theatrical scores including Detroit: Become Human and the Star Wars: The Force Awakens behind the scenes Comic Con trailer. Sheppard was inducted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as a member of the Music Class of 2017. Sheppard has recorded arrangements of all the world's 205 national anthems for the 2012 Olympics.
By Firelight
Philip Sheppard
By Firelight
By Firelight
Iconography
Max Richter
Iconography
Iconography
The Swarm
Philip Sheppard
The Swarm
The Swarm
On the Nature of Daylight
Max Richter
On the Nature of Daylight
On the Nature of Daylight
On The Nature Of Daylight (from The Blue Notebooks)
Max Richter
On The Nature Of Daylight (from The Blue Notebooks)
On The Nature Of Daylight (from The Blue Notebooks)
The Diver In The Crypt
Philip Sheppard
The Diver In The Crypt
The Diver In The Crypt
Far But Close
Philip Sheppard
Far But Close
Far But Close
O Dolce Nocte
Philip Sheppard
O Dolce Nocte
O Dolce Nocte
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Proms Chamber Music 4: Dame Evelyn Glennie
Cadogan Hall
2015-08-10T00:07:26
10
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Proms Chamber Music 4: Dame Evelyn Glennie
Cadogan Hall
