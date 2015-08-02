John AntillBorn 4 April 1904. Died 29 December 1987
John Antill
1904-04-04
John Antill Biography (Wikipedia)
John Henry Antill, CMG, OBE (8 April 1904 – 29 December 1986) was an Australian composer best known for his ballet Corroboree.
John Antill Tracks
A Rain Dance (from Corroboree)
A Rain Dance (from Corroboree)
A Rain Dance (from Corroboree)
Corroboree: Suite from the Ballet
Corroboree: Suite from the Ballet
Corroboree: Suite from the Ballet
