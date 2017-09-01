J. Russel RobinsonBorn 8 July 1892. Died 30 September 1963
J. Russel Robinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1892-07-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f2ffed7-6e8f-45b2-8a48-30fe87b50595
J. Russel Robinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Russel Robinson (July 8, 1892 – September 30, 1963) was an American ragtime and dixieland jazz pianist and a composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
J. Russel Robinson Tracks
Sort by
Ridin' High (Proms 2017)
Con Conrad
Ridin' High (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw3c.jpglink
Ridin' High (Proms 2017)
Orchestra
Last played on
Singin' The Blues (Proms 2017)
Con Conrad
Singin' The Blues (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw3c.jpglink
Singin' The Blues (Proms 2017)
Orchestra
Last played on
J. Russel Robinson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist