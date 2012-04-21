Sir Henry & His ButlersDanish rock-pop group. Formed 1964. Disbanded 1984
Sir Henry & His Butlers
1964
Sir Henry & His Butlers Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Henry and his Butlers was a Danish rock-pop group which was formed during the summer of 1964 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The group is mostly known for its two front figures Ole "Sir Henry" Bredahl and especially Tommy Seebach and also the song "Let's Go". Characteristic for the group has been Ole Bredahl as organiser, whereas the rest of the ensemble of Sir Henry and his Butlers have been changed many times since the creation of the group.
Sir Henry & His Butlers Tracks
