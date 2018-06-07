Lewis Del Mar is an American Experimental pop duo from Rockaway Beach, New York City. Consisting of singer and guitarist Danny Miller, and drummer and producer Max Harwood, the group first received attention in early 2015 when their debut single Loud(y) was featured in the number one spot on Hype Machine. They released their debut EP in January 2016, which peaked at number 7 on Billboard Emerging Artists. Their self-titled debut album was released on October 7, 2016 through Columbia Records.