Lewis Del MarDuo from Queens, NY
Lewis Del Mar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p048cz3r.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f2e8889-a3e1-43d9-89e5-20b470ee74eb
Lewis Del Mar Biography (Wikipedia)
Lewis Del Mar is an American Experimental pop duo from Rockaway Beach, New York City. Consisting of singer and guitarist Danny Miller, and drummer and producer Max Harwood, the group first received attention in early 2015 when their debut single Loud(y) was featured in the number one spot on Hype Machine. They released their debut EP in January 2016, which peaked at number 7 on Billboard Emerging Artists. Their self-titled debut album was released on October 7, 2016 through Columbia Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lewis Del Mar Tracks
Sort by
Painting (Masterpiece)
Lewis Del Mar
Painting (Masterpiece)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069vqk6.jpglink
Painting (Masterpiece)
Last played on
14 Faces
Lewis Del Mar
14 Faces
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cz3r.jpglink
14 Faces
Last played on
Loud(y)
Lewis Del Mar
Loud(y)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043hn6f.jpglink
Loud(y)
Last played on
Malt Liquor
Lewis Del Mar
Malt Liquor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cz3r.jpglink
Malt Liquor
Last played on
Memories
Lewis Del Mar
Memories
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cz3r.jpglink
Memories
Last played on
Back to artist