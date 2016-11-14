Camera ObscuraUK new wave act, Nigel James & Peter Oldroyd. Formed 1982
1982
Camera Obscura was a new wave/synthpop band formed in 1982 in York, England, by Peter Oldroyd and Nigel James. They signed to Small Wonder Records in 1983 and reached no. 32 on the UK Indie Chart with the single "Destitution". In 1986 the band split, reformed for a tour of Germany in 2005 after signing to German label Anna Logue Records. They have since released an album of recordings from 1983, Horizons of Suburbia, two singles "Strange Faces", "Strange Faces 2006" and a live EP from a show in Hannover, Germany.
Let's Get Out of This Country
Camera Obscura
Let's Get Out of This Country
Let's Get Out of This Country
Desire Lines
Camera Obscura
Desire Lines
Desire Lines
James
Camera Obscura
James
James
Break It To You Gently
Camera Obscura
Break It To You Gently
Break It To You Gently
James
Camera Obscura
James
James
Troublemaker
Camera Obscura
Troublemaker
Troublemaker
Do It Again
Camera Obscura
Do It Again
Do It Again
