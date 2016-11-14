Camera Obscura was a new wave/synthpop band formed in 1982 in York, England, by Peter Oldroyd and Nigel James. They signed to Small Wonder Records in 1983 and reached no. 32 on the UK Indie Chart with the single "Destitution". In 1986 the band split, reformed for a tour of Germany in 2005 after signing to German label Anna Logue Records. They have since released an album of recordings from 1983, Horizons of Suburbia, two singles "Strange Faces", "Strange Faces 2006" and a live EP from a show in Hannover, Germany.