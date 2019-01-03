Loretta Lynn Morgan (born June 27, 1959) is an American country music singer. She is the daughter of George Morgan, a country music singer who charted several hit singles between 1949 and his death in 1975.

Morgan charted her first single in 1978, although she did not break into the top of the U.S. country charts until her 1989 single, "Trainwreck of Emotion." Since then, she has charted 40 songs on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts, with three number one hits: "Five Minutes," "What Part of No" and "I Didn't Know My Own Strength". She has also recorded 15 studio albums. At various points in her life, Morgan has been married to three country singers: Keith Whitley, Jon Randall and Sammy Kershaw. She has sold over 6 million records worldwide.