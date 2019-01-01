Aventura was a Dominican bachata band from New York City. Aventura was formed in 1994 by Anthony "Romeo" Santos, Henry Santos Jeter, Lenny Santos (Len Melody), and Max "Mikey" Santos (Max Agende), three of them are natives of The Bronx, however, having families born in the Dominican Republic; with the exception of Romeo Santos who has a Dominican father and Puerto Rican mother.

Aventura made their big break in 1999, with the hopes of breaking bachata music into the mainstream from its traditional base and fuse it with pop music; more specifically hip hop and R&B.

In 2004, the song, "Obsesión" achieved huge success in many countries, topping many international charts like France, Germany and Italy.

Aventura separated in 2011. According to Romeo Santos, the group was "on pause to do individual projects". Romeo Santos and former members of Aventura reunited to close out the second night of Romeo Santos' sold-out Yankee Stadium concerts on July 12, 2014.