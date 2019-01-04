Rodney SlatfordDouble bassist. Born 18 July 1944
Rodney Slatford
1944-07-18
Rodney Slatford Biography (Wikipedia)
Rodney Slatford (born 18 July 1944) is an English contemporary double bass player and teacher (especially of young children). He was the principal bass player of the Midland Sinfonia, Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, and English Chamber Orchestra, a founder of the Nash Ensemble, and has been a principal player in other early music ensembles. He is also a publisher of sheet music for double bass. He had studied with Adrian Beers and wrote his obituary in The Independent.
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (3rd mvt)
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (2nd mvt)
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (5th mvt)
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (2nd mvt)
Franz Schubert
Past BBC Events
Proms 1974: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
1974-07-25T00:09:17
25
Jul
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
