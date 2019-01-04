Rodney Slatford (born 18 July 1944) is an English contemporary double bass player and teacher (especially of young children). He was the principal bass player of the Midland Sinfonia, Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, and English Chamber Orchestra, a founder of the Nash Ensemble, and has been a principal player in other early music ensembles. He is also a publisher of sheet music for double bass. He had studied with Adrian Beers and wrote his obituary in The Independent.