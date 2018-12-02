Jack Beats
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03mq213.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f2c5e7b-20ac-44e0-84f7-3a9267eb0073
Jack Beats Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Beats is an English electronic-music duo from London, formed in 2007 by DJ Plus One (from the Scratch Perverts) and Beni G (from The Mixologists). They are also multiple DJ champions and award-winning DJs. The duo is known for wobbly basslines, big breakdowns and edgy a capellas which are cut, copied and pasted together.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jack Beats Performances & Interviews
Jack Beats Tracks
Sort by
Raise It Up (feat. MC G)
Jack Beats
Raise It Up (feat. MC G)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mq213.jpglink
Raise It Up (feat. MC G)
Featured Artist
Last played on
The Remedy
Jack Beats
The Remedy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mq213.jpglink
The Remedy
Last played on
Jah No Partial (Jack Beats Remix)
Major Lazer
Jah No Partial (Jack Beats Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnr2.jpglink
Jah No Partial (Jack Beats Remix)
Last played on
Vibrate (feat. Mikey Rocks)
Jack Beats
Vibrate (feat. Mikey Rocks)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mq213.jpglink
Vibrate (feat. Mikey Rocks)
Last played on
Keep On
Jack Beats
Keep On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mq213.jpglink
Keep On
Last played on
Beatbox
Jack Beats
Beatbox
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tdr3g.jpglink
Beatbox
Last played on
Modulate
Jack Beats
Modulate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mq213.jpglink
Modulate
Last played on
The Lean
Jack Beats
The Lean
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mq213.jpglink
The Lean
Last played on
Countdown (Jack Beats Remix)
Beyoncé
Countdown (Jack Beats Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bvztg.jpglink
Countdown (Jack Beats Remix)
Last played on
Body Work
Jack Beats
Body Work
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mq213.jpglink
Body Work
Last played on
Zone (feat. Riko Dan)
Jack Beats
Zone (feat. Riko Dan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mq213.jpglink
Zone (feat. Riko Dan)
Last played on
Intermission
Jack Beats
Intermission
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mq213.jpglink
Intermission
Last played on
Work It
Jack Beats
Work It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mq213.jpglink
Work It
Last played on
Intermission Original Mix
Jack Beats
Intermission Original Mix
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mq213.jpglink
Intermission Original Mix
Last played on
Gecko
Oliver Heldens
Gecko
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025wwyw.jpglink
Gecko
Dare You 2 Move
Destructo
Dare You 2 Move
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6pg.jpglink
Dare You 2 Move
Cold
Jack Beats
Cold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mq213.jpglink
Cold
Drop The Pressure (Jack Beats Remix)
Project Bassline
Drop The Pressure (Jack Beats Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mq213.jpglink
Drop The Pressure (Jack Beats Remix)
Last played on
UFO
Jack Beats
UFO
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mq213.jpglink
UFO
Last played on
Coupe De Ville (Uptown Edit)
Jack Beats
Coupe De Ville (Uptown Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mq213.jpglink
Zone
Jack Beats
Zone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mq213.jpglink
Zone
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jack Beats
Past BBC Events
Sónar: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evhbj5
Barcelona
2012-06-14T23:42:43
14
Jun
2012
Sónar: 2012
Barcelona
Jack Beats Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist