Frank Crumit Born 26 September 1889. Died 7 September 1943
Frank Crumit
1889-09-26
Frank Crumit Biography
Frank Crumit (September 26, 1889 – September 7, 1943) was an American singer, composer, radio entertainer and vaudeville star. He shared his radio programs with his wife, Julia Sanderson, and the two were sometimes called "the ideal couple of the air."
Frank Crumit Tracks
There's No One With Endurance (Like The Man Who Sells Insurance)
And Then He Took Up Golf
And Then He Took Up Golf
Frankie & Johnnie
Frankie & Johnnie
Granny's Old Arm Chair
Granny's Old Arm Chair
There's No One With Endurance
There's No One With Endurance
Song Of The Prune
Song Of The Prune
Ukulele Lady
Ukulele Lady
The Prune Song
The Prune Song
The Lady Of My Dreams Taught Me How To Play Second Fiddle
My Little Bimbo Down the Bamboo Isle
My Little Bimbo Down the Bamboo Isle
Abdul Abul Bul Emir
Abdul Abul Bul Emir
The Pig Got Up and Slowly Walked Away
The Pig Got Up and Slowly Walked Away
The Pig Got Up
The Pig Got Up
The man who sells insurance
The man who sells insurance
Mountain Greenery [Excerpt]
Mountain Greenery [Excerpt]
Donald The Dub
Donald The Dub
There's No One With Endurance Like The Man...
The King Of Borneo
The King Of Borneo
I Learned About Women from Her
I Learned About Women from Her
Bohunkus
Bohunkus
