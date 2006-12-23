Pedro Luis Ferrer
Pedro Luis Ferrer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f2aa02a-28b2-4213-8dfe-d36b2d809451
Pedro Luis Ferrer Tracks
Sort by
Quien me Toca un Son
Pedro Luis Ferrer
Quien me Toca un Son
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quien me Toca un Son
Punto
Pedro Luis Ferrer
Punto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Punto
Pelito de mi Bigote
Pedro Luis Ferrer
Pelito de mi Bigote
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pelito de mi Bigote
Carinito
Pedro Luis Ferrer
Carinito
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carinito
Mica Mino / My Way
Pedro Luis Ferrer
Mica Mino / My Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mica Mino / My Way
Last played on
Who Is Going To Play A Son for Me?
Pedro Luis Ferrer
Who Is Going To Play A Son for Me?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Is Going To Play A Son for Me?
Last played on
Pedro Luis Ferrer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist