Gene MacLellanBorn 2 February 1938. Died 19 January 1995
Gene MacLellan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1938-02-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f28f051-79ba-48f2-b179-ca7d4fc7e8ec
Gene MacLellan Biography (Wikipedia)
Gene MacLellan (February 2, 1938 – January 19, 1995) was a Canadian singer-songwriter from Prince Edward Island. Among his compositions were "Snowbird", made famous by Anne Murray, "Put Your Hand in the Hand, "The Call", "Pages of Time" and "Thorn in My Shoe". Elvis Presley, Lynn Anderson, Loretta Lynn, Joan Baez and Bing Crosby were among the many artists who recorded MacLellan's songs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gene MacLellan Performances & Interviews
Gene MacLellan Tracks
Sort by
Put Your Hand In The Hand
Gene MacLellan
Put Your Hand In The Hand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist