Baby BlueUK singer & rapper
Baby Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br0dd.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f27d00b-9efc-42a6-aff7-e44efdb604a6
Baby Blue Biography (Wikipedia)
Baby Blue is an English rapper and singer from London, England. She is known for her work with singer Estelle and collaborations with John Legend, Madness, Sway, Shystie, Ms. Dynamite and Lady Sovereign. Baby Blue has a sound that fuses hip hop with grime, R&B and soul.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Baby Blue Tracks
Sort by
Fall In Love Again (Baby J Remix)
Ms. Dynamite
Fall In Love Again (Baby J Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkbd.jpglink
Fall In Love Again (Baby J Remix)
Last played on
Roll Wid Us (D'Explicit Remix) (feat. Riko Dan, Jammer, Ears & Baby Blue)
Akala
Roll Wid Us (D'Explicit Remix) (feat. Riko Dan, Jammer, Ears & Baby Blue)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03749nh.jpglink
Roll Wid Us (D'Explicit Remix) (feat. Riko Dan, Jammer, Ears & Baby Blue)
Last played on
Paper Haters
Baby Blue
Paper Haters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0dd.jpglink
Paper Haters
Last played on
Target
Baby Blue
Target
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv2wf.jpglink
Target
Last played on
Play
Baby Blue
Play
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0dd.jpglink
Play
Last played on
Play (Zed Bias Remix)
Baby Blue
Play (Zed Bias Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0dd.jpglink
Play (Zed Bias Remix)
Last played on
Run
Baby Blue
Run
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0dd.jpglink
Run
Last played on
Play (Berts on Beats Remix)
Baby Blue
Play (Berts on Beats Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0dd.jpglink
Play (Berts on Beats Remix)
Last played on
Play (Heartbreaks I Love London Remix)
Baby Blue
Play (Heartbreaks I Love London Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0dd.jpglink
Paper Haters (Remix) (feat J2K & Ghetts)
Baby Blue
Paper Haters (Remix) (feat J2K & Ghetts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0dd.jpglink
Paper Haters (feat. J2K, Ghett & Scrufizzer)
Baby Blue
Paper Haters (feat. J2K, Ghett & Scrufizzer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0dd.jpglink
Paper Haters (feat. J2K, Ghett & Scrufizzer)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Baby Blue
Baby Blue Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Professor Green - Xtreme Bars
-
Foreign Beggars - Freestyle Session
-
"We just all wanted to be the best MC in the country" - Wretch 32 goes In Depth on The Movement
-
Wretch 32 - Fire In The Booth Part 5
-
Professor Green goes In Depth with DJ Target
-
'I'm back to polarise people' Professor Green on his comeback
-
Professor Green - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlights
-
Wretch 32 - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlights
-
The personal experience behind Professor Green’s new track
-
Pro Green: 'I rate Calvin Harris'
Back to artist