Lars Petter Hagen (born 2 August 1975) is a Norwegian contemporary composer, former director of the Ultima Oslo Contemporary Music Festival and currently an adviser for the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra.
Study #3 In Self-Imposed Tristesse
