ZAOFrench "Zeuhl" band from 1970s. Formed 1971. Disbanded 17 January 2012
Zao was a progressive rock/zeuhl band that was founded by two ex-members of Magma: Yochk'o Seffer (saxophone, clarinet) and François Cahen (piano). They were active from 1971 to 1994 and released six studio albums.
In 1976, Magma violinist Didier Lockwood also joined the band and appeared on their albums Kawana and Live!.
