TOYUK psychedelic. Formed 2010
TOY
2010
TOY Biography (Wikipedia)
Toy (stylised as TOY) are an English indie rock band from Brighton, East Sussex. They have released three albums, an EP and a number of singles. In 2015, the band collaborated with Natasha Khan on the Sexwitch project.
TOY Tracks
Lose My Way
TOY
Lose My Way
Lose My Way
Last played on
Sequence One
TOY
Sequence One
Sequence One
Last played on
Make It Mine
TOY
Make It Mine
Make It Mine
Last played on
What Goes On
TOY
What Goes On
What Goes On
Last played on
Another Dimension
TOY
Another Dimension
Another Dimension
Last played on
It's Been So Long - 6Music Session 12/12/2013
TOY
It's Been So Long - 6Music Session 12/12/2013
Dream Orchestrator
TOY
Dream Orchestrator
Dream Orchestrator
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-29T00:12:20
29
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Leeds
Reading
2012-08-24T00:12:20
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Leeds
