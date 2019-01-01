Raul KoczalskiBorn 3 January 1884. Died 24 November 1948
Raul Koczalski
Raul Koczalski Biography (Wikipedia)
Armand Georg Raoul (von) Koczalski (3 January 1884 in Warsaw – 24 November 1948 in Poznań) was a Polish pianist and composer, who fulfilled his promise (first shown as a child prodigy) to become a leading pianist.
