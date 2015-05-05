The WavesFormed 1997
The Waves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f2325f3-7b74-4abc-a7b7-09e2175b4f5a
The Waves Tracks
Sort by
Going Down to Liverpool
The Waves
Going Down to Liverpool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Going Down to Liverpool
Last played on
Walking On Sunshine
The Waves
Walking On Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking On Sunshine
Performer
Last played on
Walking on Sunshine
The Waves
Walking on Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking on Sunshine
Last played on
Love Shine A Light
The Waves
Love Shine A Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Shine A Light
Last played on
The Jingles - Walking on Sunshine
The Waves
The Jingles - Walking on Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
River Deep, Mountain High
The Waves
River Deep, Mountain High
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
River Deep, Mountain High
Last played on
Red Wine And Whisky
The Waves
Red Wine And Whisky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Wine And Whisky
Last played on
Do You Want Crying?
The Waves
Do You Want Crying?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do You Want Crying?
Last played on
The Waves Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist