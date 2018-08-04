Otis LeavillBorn 8 February 1937. Died 17 July 2002
Otis Leavill
1937-02-08
Otis Leavill Biography (Wikipedia)
Otis Leavill (February 8, 1937 – July 17, 2002) was an American R&B singer, songwriter and record company executive.
Otis Leavill Tracks
There's Nothing Better
A Reason To Be Lonely
A Reason To Be Lonely
Love Uprising
Love Uprising
I Love You
I Love You
Keep On Loving You
Keep On Loving You
