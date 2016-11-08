Berno Scharpf
Berno Scharpf
Trinklied, (D. 267)
Franz Schubert
Tauben vergiften im Park
Georg Kreisler
Der schöne Heinrich and Bidla Buh
Georg Kreisler
Der Entfernten (D.331) and Sie ist ein herrliches Weib real
Franz Schubert
Ich hab koa Lust
Georg Kreisler
Flucht (D.825b) and Please shoot your husband
Franz Schubert
Der Geistertanz, (D. 494) and Das Dörfchen, (D. 598)
Gottfried August Bürger
6 Songs Op.33 for male chorus
Robert Schumann
