Ana Caram (born 1 October 1958) is a Brazilian singer, guitarist, and flautist best known for her bossa nova music. Caram was born in São Paulo to a family versed in musical expression. She graduated from São Paulo University with a degree in musical composition and conducting. A protégé of Antonio Carlos Jobim, the primary developer of the bossa nova style, Caram's own is a blend of bossa nova and jazz.