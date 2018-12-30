City Boy were a moderately successful English rock band in the late 1970s, characterised by complex vocal arrangements and heavy guitars. The band consisted of Lol Mason (lead vocals), Steve Broughton (guitar, lead vocals), Max Thomas (keyboards, guitar), Chris Dunn (bass), Roger Kent (drums), Mike Slamer (guitar), and later, Roy Ward (drums, vocals). Their most popular songs were "5.7.0.5." and "The Day the Earth Caught Fire".