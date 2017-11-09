Olesya PetrovaMezzo-soprano
Olesya Petrova
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f17e5a2-7103-4807-9d48-2128668055ed
Olesya Petrova Tracks
Sort by
The Golden Cockerel: Act 3
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
The Golden Cockerel: Act 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
The Golden Cockerel: Act 3
The Golden Cockerel: Act 2
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
The Golden Cockerel: Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
The Golden Cockerel: Act 2
The Golden Cockerel: Act 1
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
The Golden Cockerel: Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
The Golden Cockerel: Act 1
Past BBC Events
Verdi's Requiem
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edpp6q
DR Koncerthuset, Copenhagen
2017-02-10T23:58:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04fhmk4.jpg
10
Feb
2017
Verdi's Requiem
DR Koncerthuset, Copenhagen
Verdi's Requiem
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3bbp6
DR Koncerthuset, Copenhagen
2017-02-09T23:58:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04fhmk4.jpg
9
Feb
2017
Verdi's Requiem
DR Koncerthuset, Copenhagen
Back to artist