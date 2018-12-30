Lauren Wood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f157df7-62d2-45ed-a21c-bd0da8402d09
Lauren Wood Biography (Wikipedia)
Lauren Wood (born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) is an American singer-songwriter, voice-over artist and producer. She is most notable for the 1989 single, "Fallen", which was used in the 1990 movie Pretty Woman, and "Please Don't Leave", a duet with singer Michael McDonald in November 1979. Wood is also known by the nickname "Chunky" and has used "Ilene Rappaport" for authoring songs.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lauren Wood Tracks
Sort by
Fallen
Lauren Wood
Fallen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fallen
Last played on
Fallen (DP)
Lauren Wood
Fallen (DP)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fallen (DP)
Last played on
In The Dark
Lauren Wood
In The Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Dark
Last played on
Playlists featuring Lauren Wood
Lauren Wood Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist