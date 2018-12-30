Lauren Wood (born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) is an American singer-songwriter, voice-over artist and producer. She is most notable for the 1989 single, "Fallen", which was used in the 1990 movie Pretty Woman, and "Please Don't Leave", a duet with singer Michael McDonald in November 1979. Wood is also known by the nickname "Chunky" and has used "Ilene Rappaport" for authoring songs.[citation needed]