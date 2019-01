"Early acid house is just really electronic disco made on the cheap" - Graeme Park explains the success of Hacienda Classical https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057gtz4.jpg https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057gtz4.jpg 2017-07-01T10:25:00.000Z Peter Hook, Graeme Park and Rowetta discuss Hacienda Classical with Mark live from MIF17. https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p057gtbt

4:28