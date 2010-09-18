Aku Raski, known by his stage name Huoratron, is a Finnish electronic music artist. Active since 2003, he is known for several releases such as "Prevenge", "$$ Troopers", and "Corporate Occult". He has also done a remix of HIM's "In Venere Veritas". In 2010 he signed with Last Gang Records and released his first full-length album entitled "Cryptocracy."