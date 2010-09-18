Huoratron
Huoratron Biography (Wikipedia)
Aku Raski, known by his stage name Huoratron, is a Finnish electronic music artist. Active since 2003, he is known for several releases such as "Prevenge", "$$ Troopers", and "Corporate Occult". He has also done a remix of HIM's "In Venere Veritas". In 2010 he signed with Last Gang Records and released his first full-length album entitled "Cryptocracy."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Huoratron Tracks
SS Troopers (Z&N Project Tin Remix)
Dollar Dollar Troopers
