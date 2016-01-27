The Dils was an American punk rock band of the late 1970s, originally from Carlsbad, California, United States, and fronted by the brothers Chip Kinman and Tony Kinman. They appeared as the second act in the "battle of the bands" sequence in Cheech and Chong's film, Up In Smoke, where they can be heard before being seen performing "You're Not Blank" (which ends with drummer Endre Algover complaining that he could not hear anything without stage monitors). After recording the single "I Hate the Rich" / "You're not Blank" (1977), Algover decided to go to college with Pat Garret (aka Rand McNally) from Oklahoma taking his place. He also produced the second single on DangerHouse Records, "Class War" / "Mr. Big". After he was jettisoned, John Silvers was brought in and the band relocated to San Francisco in February 1978.