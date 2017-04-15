Nellie BriercliffeBorn 24 April 1889. Died 12 December 1966
Nellie Briercliffe
1889-04-24
Nellie Briercliffe Biography (Wikipedia)
Nellie Briercliffe (24 April 1889 – 12 December 1966) was an English singer and actress best known for her performances in the mezzo-soprano roles of the Savoy Operas with the D'Oyly Carte Opera Company.
After playing in the provinces early in her career, Briercliffe joined the D'Oyly Carte, touring for over three years in the Gilbert and Sullivan soubrette roles. She left the company to play in London's the West End, but rejoined D'Oyly Carte for their 1919–20 London season. After this, she played on the West End in musicals and comic plays, with a three-year hiatus from 1924 to 1927, until she finally retired in 1931. She recorded seven of her D'Oyly Carte roles.
Nellie Briercliffe Tracks
Patience - I cannot tell what this love might be
Patience - I cannot tell what this love might be
