Katia GuerreiroBorn 23 February 1976
Katia Guerreiro
1976-02-23
Katia Guerreiro Biography
Katia Guerreiro (born February 23, 1976) is a fado singer, who has released eight albums and has received several awards, including Order of Arts and Letters, Chevalier rank from the French government and the Comenda da Ordem do Infante D. Henrique from the Portuguese president.
E Noite Na Mquaria
Rodrigues/Mestre & Katia Guerreiro
Vira Dos Malmequeres
Katia Guerreiro
Vodka e Valium
Katia Guerreiro
