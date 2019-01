Katia Guerreiro (born February 23, 1976) is a fado singer, who has released eight albums and has received several awards, including Order of Arts and Letters, Chevalier rank from the French government and the Comenda da Ordem do Infante D. Henrique from the Portuguese president.

