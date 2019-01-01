Maciej MałeckiBorn 27 November 1940
Maciej Małecki (Warsaw, 27 November 1940) is a Polish composer and pianist.
He studied at the Frederic Chopin Academy of Music (graduating 1965) and the Eastman School of Music, Rochester, New York. From 1993 to 1996 he was president of the Polish Composers' Association.
