Sverre Kjelsberg (18 October 1946 – 18 June 2016) was a Norwegian singer, guitarist, bassist, composer, and lyricist. He was a member of the band The Pussycats from 1964. He and Mattis Hætta represented Norway in the Eurovision Song Contest 1980 with the entry Sámiid Ædnan, which was composed by Kjelsberg and Ragnar Olsen.

On 18 June 2016, Kjelsberg was found dead in his home, aged 69. He had been ill with cancer previously, but was declared cancer-free in 2015. No cause of death has been determined.