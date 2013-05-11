Sverre KjelsbergBorn 18 October 1946. Died 18 June 2016
Sverre Kjelsberg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1946-10-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f01d941-db8a-48f6-b7e2-8a00a3e92491
Sverre Kjelsberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Sverre Kjelsberg (18 October 1946 – 18 June 2016) was a Norwegian singer, guitarist, bassist, composer, and lyricist. He was a member of the band The Pussycats from 1964. He and Mattis Hætta represented Norway in the Eurovision Song Contest 1980 with the entry Sámiid Ædnan, which was composed by Kjelsberg and Ragnar Olsen.
On 18 June 2016, Kjelsberg was found dead in his home, aged 69. He had been ill with cancer previously, but was declared cancer-free in 2015. No cause of death has been determined.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sverre Kjelsberg Tracks
Sort by
Sama (Poland)
Sverre Kjelsberg
Sama (Poland)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sama (Poland)
Performer
Last played on
Sverre Kjelsberg Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist