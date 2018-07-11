Westlife are an Irish pop vocal group, which formed in 1998 in Dublin, disbanded in 2012 and reunited in 2018. They were originally signed by Simon Cowell in the UK, Clive Davis in the US and managed by Louis Walsh and Sonny Takhar. The group currently consists of Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily, and Shane Filan.

The group rose to fame with their debut international self-titled studio album, Westlife (1999). Followed by Coast to Coast (2000), World of Our Own (2001), Unbreakable - The Greatest Hits Vol. 1 (2002) and Turnaround (2003) which continued the group's success worldwide. Before the start of their Turnaround Tour in 2004, one of the original line-up member Brian McFadden departed from the band. The four remaining members continued as a group to release their cover albums Allow Us to Be Frank (2004) and The Love Album (2006) and the studio albums Face to Face (2005) and Back Home (2007). After of almost a one-year hiatus of studio recording in 2008, they regrouped and released the studio albums Where We Are (2009), and Gravity (2010) and the compilation album Greatest Hits (2011). After eight years, the quartet group will release their eleventh studio album in 2019 with its first single "Hello My Love" to be released on 11 January 2019.