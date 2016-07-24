Ros Serey SotheaBorn 1948. Died 1977
Ros Serey Sothea
1948
Ros Serey Sothea Biography (Wikipedia)
Ros Serey Sothea (Khmer: រស់ សេរីសុទ្ធា or more correctly Khmer: រស់ សិរីសុទ្ធា) (c. 1948 – c. 1977) was a Cambodian singer. She was active during the final years of the Sangkum Reastr Niyum period and into the Khmer Republic period. She sang in a variety of genres; romantic ballads emerged as her most popular works. Despite a relatively brief career she is credited with singing hundreds of songs. She also ventured into acting, starring in a few films. Details of her life are relatively scarce. She disappeared during the Khmer Rouge regime of the late 1970s but the circumstances of her fate remain a mystery. Norodom Sihanouk granted Sothea the honorary title "Queen with the Golden Voice."
Ros Serey Sothea Tracks
Jam 10 Kai Theit
Jam 10 Kai Theit
Old Pot Still Cooks Good Rice
Old Pot Still Cooks Good Rice
Preah Paey Popok
Pan Ron
Preah Paey Popok
I'm Sixteen
I'm Sixteen
Komolos Sey Chaom
Komolos Sey Chaom
Jam 10 Kai Theit (Wait Ten Months More)
Jam 10 Kai Theit (Wait Ten Months More)
Ros Serey Sothea Links
