ArzachelFormed 1967. Disbanded 1968
Arzachel
1967
Arzachel Biography (Wikipedia)
Uriel were an English psychedelic blues-rock band formed in 1968, consisting of Steve Hillage (guitar/vocals), Dave Stewart (organ), Clive Brooks (drums) and Mont Campbell (bass/vocals). The band produced their sole album under the name Arzachel in June 1969.
Arzachel Tracks
Leg
Leg
Metempsychosis
Metempsychosis
Garden Of Earthly Delights
Garden Of Earthly Delights
Soul Thing (Queen Street Gang)
Soul Thing (Queen Street Gang)
Queen St Gang
Queen St Gang
