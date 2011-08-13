Jessica CleavesBorn 10 December 1948. Died 2 May 2014
Jessica Cleaves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948-12-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ef7047e-1ad2-4ba9-b854-f1e005a98a67
Jessica Cleaves Biography (Wikipedia)
Jessica Marguerite Cleaves (December 10, 1948 – May 2, 2014) was an American singer and songwriter. Cleaves was lead singer for The Friends of Distinction in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jessica Cleaves Tracks
Sort by
I Really Envy The Sunshine
Jessica Cleaves
I Really Envy The Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jessica Cleaves Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist