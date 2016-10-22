Bismillah KhanUstad Bismillah Khan. Born 21 March 1916. Died 21 August 2006
1916-03-21
Bismillah Khan Biography (Wikipedia)
Ustad Bismillah Khan (21 March 1916 – 21 August 2006) (born as Qamaruddin Khan), often referred to by the title Ustad, was an Indian musician credited with popularizing the shehnai, a subcontinental wind instrument of the oboe class. While the shehnai had long held importance as a folk instrument played primarily schooled intraditional ceremonies, Khan is credited with elevating its status and bringing it to the concert stage.
He was awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 2001, becoming the third classical musician after M. S. Subbulakshmi and Ravi Shankar to be accorded this distinction. On his 102nd birthday, Google honored Bismillah Khan with a Google doodle.
Bismillah Khan Tracks
Meeting Of Hearts
Meeting Of Hearts
Mishra Thumri
Mishra Thumri
