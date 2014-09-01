Ayal Adler
Ayal Adler (Hebrew: אייל אדלר, is an Israeli composer. He is a senior lecturer in composition and theory at the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance and serves as Director of the Israeli Composers' League.
