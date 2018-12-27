DecameronBritish folk band. Formed 1969. Disbanded 1976
Decameron
1969
Decameron Biography (Wikipedia)
Decameron were a British folk / progressive rock band, existing from 1968 to 1976.
Decameron Tracks
Late On Lady Day
Late On Lady Day
Late On Lady Day
The Deal
The Deal
The Deal
Parade
Parade
Parade
